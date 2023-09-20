Construction progressing on 34-mile Adirondack Rail Trail in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Aug. 23, dozens of recreationists attended a public meeting held by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to update the public on developments of the Adirondack Rail Trail. The meeting was held at the Adirondack Park Agency headquarters in Ray Brook. Currently under construction, the Adirondack Rail Trail is a future 34-mile recreational path being constructed on a former railroad corridor that will run from Tupper Lake to Lake Placid. It is a DEC-managed segment of the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor, the remainder of which remains as railroad and is managed by the Department of Transportation, 119 miles in all.