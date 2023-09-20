Wednesday, September 20th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Construction progressing on 34-mile Adirondack Rail Trail in New York

Construction continues on the Adirondack Rail Trail, shown here at its eastern end in Lake Placid. The 34-mile trail will be used year-round, including for snowmobiling in the winter. Hunters and anglers can access public lands from the trail. (Photo by Dan Ladd)
On Aug. 23, dozens of recreationists attended a public meeting held by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to update the public on developments of the Adirondack Rail Trail. The meeting was held at the Adirondack Park Agency headquarters in Ray Brook. Currently under construction, the Adirondack Rail Trail is a future 34-mile recreational path being constructed on a former railroad corridor that will run from Tupper Lake to Lake Placid. It is a DEC-managed segment of the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor, the remainder of which remains as railroad and is managed by the Department of Transportation, 119 miles in all.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?