Two dams standing between salmon and spawning habitat on New York’s lower Saranac River slated for removal

Two dams that stand between Atlantic salmon and upstream spawning habitat on the Saranac River, which flows into Lake Champlain, in Plattsburgh are coming down. The removal marks the culmination of years of collaboration among the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited and other public-private partners. The removal of the Indian Rapids and Fredenburgh Falls dams advances a conservation goal more than three decades in the making: reestablishing salmon runs in the largest tributary on the New York side of Lake Champlain.