Get a load of these turkey shells: Options are certainly growing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Turkey hunters these days have a lot of decisions to make before heading afield, but that’s a good thing. Technology has brought to the table high-quality clothing and camo, blinds and decoys, all designed to make our hunting experience more comfortable and successful. But perhaps no bigger decision is to be made than what shotgun and shell combination you’ll be toting into the woods, whether it be this fall or next spring. The options are many, as are the questions. That’s why it’s critical to do your homework at the shooting range before the season, and get the answers you’re looking for. Here are some of the many options that may set you up for success when that moment of truth arrives.