Pheasant season on tap in New York: DEC recovers from March Avian Flu outbreak at Reynolds Game Farm

Pheasant hunters across New York are gearing up for a fall hunting season that just a few months ago remained questionable regarding if it would happen or not. In March, an outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) devastated the breeder flock at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca. The outbreak, at what is New York’s only such facility, resulted in the entire flock of breeding pheasants – approximately 6,600 birds – being depopulated and most of the facility being placed under quarantine.