Minnesota’s duck hunt 2023: Good and bad, dry conditions will impact the season

Duck hunters, buckle up: Minnesota's 2023 opener on Sept. 23 is shaping up to be a parched affair, with wetlands, shallow lakes, and river systems across the state running low and, in some extreme cases, not running at all. The increasingly drought-addled conditions, wildlife officials say, make pre-opener scouting more important than normal. That’s true for locating and patterning ducks, as well as determining if dry conditions will affect access and mode of travel. “Like the last few years, it’s dry across a lot of Minnesota … and that’s unlikely to change before opening weekend."