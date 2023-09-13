Ohio Insider: Family finishes years-long adventure by visiting all 75 state parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A silver lining of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it gave Jerry Tyree and his family a reachable goal of visiting all 75 of Ohio’s state parks. Jerry, his son Tristan, and wife Rhonda achieved that goal last month when they checked off park No. 75 from their list. “We started doing this during COVID,” said Tyree, who lives in Delaware County. “Just to get out of the house and get some exercise. We just felt like we were missing out on a lot."