North Dakota upland bird hunters: Expect good things this fall

Upland bird hunters in North Dakota should have plenty of opportunities this fall, according to a report released by the state’s Game and Fish Department. The state survey indicates strong numbers of pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, and Hungarian partridge.