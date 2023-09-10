At 101 years old, canoe racer Mike Fremont honored for his conservation efforts on Ohio rivers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Earlier this summer, the Ohio Scenic River Association awarded its highest recognition to Mike Fremont, a 101-year-old canoe racer who has started many local, state, and national organizations that protect rivers. Fremont and his partner won the last race they were in on June 10, 2023. Fremont, who has gained national recognition for his continued participation in competitive paddling events and his advocacy for river conservation, received the Glenn Thompson Award. The Glenn Thompson Award honors a person’s service to protecting and raising awareness of Ohio’s rivers. This is only the third time the Ohio Scenic River Association (OSRA) has bestowed the Glenn Thompson award.