Sunday, September 10th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

At 101 years old, canoe racer Mike Fremont honored for his conservation efforts on Ohio rivers

Mike Fremont has gained national recognition for his continued participation in competitive paddling events and his advocacy for river conservation. (Contributed photo)
Earlier this summer, the Ohio Scenic River Association awarded its highest recognition to Mike Fremont, a 101-year-old canoe racer who has started many local, state, and national organizations that protect rivers. Fremont and his partner won the last race they were in on June 10, 2023. Fremont, who has gained national recognition for his continued participation in competitive paddling events and his advocacy for river conservation, received the Glenn Thompson Award. The Glenn Thompson Award honors a person’s service to protecting and raising awareness of Ohio’s rivers. This is only the third time the Ohio Scenic River Association (OSRA) has bestowed the Glenn Thompson award.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?