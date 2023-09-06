Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR offering free entrance to state parks, recreation areas on Sept. 9

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, Sept. 9. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year during which the Minnesota DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas.