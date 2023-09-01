Wisconsin’s Blackhawk Park hosts first Cops & Bobbers event to introduce kids to fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A sunny but breezy August morning greeted visitors to Vernon County’s Blackhawk Park on the Mississippi River where uniformed law enforcement officers and a group of children enjoyed some fishing and fun. “This is the first Vernon County Cops & Bobbers,” said organizer Shawna McDowell. “But it won’t be the last.” McDowell, a DNR game warden and part-time deputy sheriff, was one of several dozen officers, biologists, first responders, and others who volunteered to teach county kids about fishing, fish biology, and fish management.