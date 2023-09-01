User-pay funding no longer a sustainable revenue source for conservation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In private business, milking the revenue streams of successful products to support new ones that generate no income is a recipe for disaster, even when the “giveaways” are popular. Unless the new products begin generating revenue, decapitalization of successful products inevitably erodes their quality. Inevitably, customer complaints and defections increase and sales drop. Consider Tesla, Twitter, and “X.” Luckily for conservation and the public, government isn’t a private business. Historically, game and non-game species have flourished more or less on the consumptive community’s dime. But that doesn’t mean that the model is endlessly sustainable.