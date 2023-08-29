Ohio Division of Wildlife picks winners of inaugural photo competition

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A photo of a majestic great blue heron gliding low over the water took the top spot in this year’s Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife photo contest. More than 1,500 photos from across the Buckeye State were submitted. Winners of six categories were also chosen. “Capturing amazing wildlife and outdoor recreation moments can be an exciting challenge and brings out the artist in us all,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said.