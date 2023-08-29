New members inducted into Ohio DNR Hall of Fame

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohioans who have dedicated their lives to the conservation and preservation of Ohio’s natural resources received top honors July 26 from the Ohio DNR (ODNR). Family, friends, and fairgoers watched as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, ODNR Director Mary Mertz, and other ODNR officials inducted seven people into the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame and awarded seven others with ODNR’s Cardinal Award.