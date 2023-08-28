Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Minnesota draws thousands to Alexandria Shooting Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria has become a model for how to host a one-day event that focuses on introducing and keeping kids active in the outdoors. Sunday’s event was another example of that. This year’s youth day at the Alexandria Shooting Park featured ideal weather conditions and drew 4,643 people, including an estimated 2,785 kids. The six-hour, completely-free event hosted by Douglas County Pheasants Forever and the Alexandria Viking Sportsmen Club provided participants with more than 50 outdoor-related activities for kids.