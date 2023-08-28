Monday, August 28th, 2023
Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Minnesota draws thousands to Alexandria Shooting Park

Kyler Johnson, a 3-year-old from Miltona, Minn., is all smiles as he tries out a hunting saddle for the first time during the 2023 Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria on Aug. 27. Volunteer Sam Schmid helps him out. (Photo by Eric Morken)
The annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria has become a model for how to host a one-day event that focuses on introducing and keeping kids active in the outdoors. Sunday’s event was another example of that.  This year’s youth day at the Alexandria Shooting Park featured ideal weather conditions and drew 4,643 people, including an estimated 2,785 kids. The six-hour, completely-free event hosted by Douglas County Pheasants Forever and the Alexandria Viking Sportsmen Club provided participants with more than 50 outdoor-related activities for kids.
What outdoor activities interest you?