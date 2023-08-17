New ownership group at Minnesota shooting park brings archery to Alexandria

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Alexandria area in west-central Minnesota is a popular destination for outdoor users across the state, most notably those who want to spend time on the water fishing or otherwise recreating on the hundreds of lakes in the area. Now there’s a reason to grab a bow when coming to town. A new ownership group that took over this year at the Alexandria Shooting Park has wide-ranging plans for the future of that park. Part of those plans involves making archery a primary component of the park’s offerings.