PA’s Deer Management Assistance Program permits selling out on game lands

The Pennsylvania Game Commission implemented the Deer Management Assistance Program on select state game lands for the first time this year, and it didn’t take hunters long to jump at the opportunity. Permits for DMAP went on sale with the third round of antlerless deer licenses on Aug. 14, and by Aug. 17 more than half of the DMAP permits allotted for game lands were sold. The agency issued 4,679 DMAP permits for units within 24 game lands, and in the first four days more than 2,400 were sold.