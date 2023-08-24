The Old Brown Boat, and others like her, have many stories to tell

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The “Old Brown Boat” as my wife, Colleen, and I call it, usually floats tied to our dock, waiting for its next trip. It reminds me of a hunting dog on a leash, just waiting to be released. At one point in its life, the 14-foot Alumacraft was dent-free, shiny and new. The old boat may not be quite as old as this writer, but I bet it would have some interesting stories to tell. If you look at her today, she’s well used and a little abused. There are holes in the seats, where there once were swivel seats. The motor mount has been replaced so many times that the bolt holes look like machine gun hits.