Started in 1955, Minnesota’s August roadside survey remains important part of wildlife management

The gravel roads across southern Minnesota are covered with state DNR vehicles during the first two weeks of August each year as officials conduct an important annual roadside survey. The agency has conducted its roadside survey for ring-necked pheasants and other game species every year since 1955. Originally launched to count pheasants, the survey has grown to monitor other critters like white-tailed deer, rabbits, sandhill cranes, mourning doves, partridge, and wild turkeys.