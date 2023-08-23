September anticipation: doves on the brain

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I absolutely love hunting doves. The Minnesota dove-hunting season has been around for nearly two decades now, and I have more fun chasing doves than I do any other game bird. The window of opportunity to hunt doves is always short, and it all depends on the weather during the month of September. Here are some thoughts on strategies and scouting prior to the Sept. 1 dove season opener.