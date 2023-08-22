Log Cabin Days planned for mid-September in Loudonville, Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it comes Log Cabin Days. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Proceeds from this event go to the American Cancer Society and Mohican Parochial School. Many activities will encourage audience participation as well as offer a lineup of seminar speakers. There will be more than 40 booth exhibits containing rustic home furnishings, builders, craftsmen, and home material providers.