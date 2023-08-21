Low water level expected on Minnesota’s Lake Christina during duck hunting seasons

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR cautioned that waterfowl hunting access will likely be a challenge this year on Lake Christina in Douglas County due to a lower water level than expected. The DNR said the low water level stems from a planned management drawdown followed by unforeseen moderate drought conditions. Significant rainfall will be needed between now and the waterfowl season openers to measurably improve access.