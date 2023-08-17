North Dakota’s early goose season provides August hunting opportunities

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

High school fall sports practices are underway, school has either started or will begin soon. Like it or not, it's hunting season. The good news is the fishing season in North Dakota never closes so hunters who lament the loss of the true summer can choose not to take part in the early Canada goose hunt. For farmers and landowners, hunting of Canada geese in August and early September is intended to reduce local Canada goose numbers, which remain high. For hunters it’s an additional hunting opportunity to increase pressure and reduce the locally breeding Canada geese.