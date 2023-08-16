Retiring captain, Peg VanVleet, recognized at Ohio sportsmen’s celebration

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Captain Peg VanVleet, vice-president of environmental affairs for the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, received a special Wildlife Award from the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) on July 27. The award marked VanVleet’s 25 years as a Lake Erie charter boat captain and came during a Sportsmen’s Summer Celebration in the Natural Resources Park at the Ohio State Fair. About 139 people attended the celebration – an observance of the 150th anniversary of the wildlife division.