Long Lake drawdown begins in southern Minnesota to improve habitat

Area wildlife managers with the Minnesota DNR have begun the drawdown process on Cottonwood County’s Long Lake, located south of Westbrook. The temporary lowering of water levels on this 211-acre lake is taking place to improve fish and wildlife habitat as well as water quality.