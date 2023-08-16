Duck calling, shotgunning, and more at Minnesota’s ’23 Woodie Camp

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Woodie Camp was once again in session recently, with 35 youngsters learning the ins and outs of conservation, hunting, and all that is the outdoors of Minnesota at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center located near Fergus Falls. It was the 33rd edition of Woodie Camp, which began in 1989 but was on hold in 2020 and 2021. The camp was started by the Minnesota Waterfowl Association, and the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club now conducts the camp.