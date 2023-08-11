Wisconsin budget carries license fee hikes for nonresidents

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Nonresidents will pay more for hunting and fishing licenses now that Wisconsin’s new 2023-25 state budget is in effect. Residents will see no increase in license costs, but hunters, trappers, and anglers also will see few new major programs in the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) new budget despite the anticipated increase in license dollars from the nonresident fee increase. The nonresident deer hunting license went from $160 to $200. Nonresidents also pay a $2 wildlife damage surcharge and a 75-cent issuing fee.