Former Minnesota DNR commissioner Rod Sando dies at age 82

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Norm Moody first recognized Rod Sando as an outdoors visionary many years ago, when the two were duck hunting together near Moody’s family farm in the vicinity of Scandia. It also was when Moody’s appreciation of Sando as a “super-mentor” was reinforced. The farmer/landowner on whose property the two were pass-shooting ducks had produced more than a crop of hay and grass for his cattle late that summer. He’s also produced ducks and pheasants and other critters by leaving that stand of mixture of forbs throughout the spring and most of the summer.