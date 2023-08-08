Camping with Leo Maloney: New York’s Cayuga Lake State Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Picture gently rolling hills covered with vineyards. A deep blue lake with fishing boats trolling. These bring back memories of camping in the “grape lakes.” Cayuga Lake State Park has nearly 300 sites, both tent and trailer, nicely spaced. It has become a favorite campground for several reasons, including nicely spaced sites at the northwest corner of Cayuga Lake, only three miles from Seneca Falls.