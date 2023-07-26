Public participation needed to help track Wisconsin game birds via new phone app

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR is asking for more citizens’ eyes on the roads in August to help with game bird brood surveys. DNR Assistant Turkey and Pheasant Ecologist Alissa Kakatsch said monitoring game bird reproduction success is an important part of the DNR’s game bird management program. Last year, the DNR launched a free phone app, Survey123, that allows the public to record and submit observations of broods of turkeys, ruffed grouse, pheasants, and gray partridge during the month of August.