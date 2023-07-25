New York DEC seeks public comments on draft Adirondack Foothills UMP

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment through Sept. 15 on the draft Adirondack Foothills Unit Management Plan that will guide the recreational usage of six State Forest tracts in Oneida and Herkimer counties that lie just outside the Adirondack Park.