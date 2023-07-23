Drop in Wisconsin’s grouse drumming survey no surprise

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Based on spring ruffed grouse drumming counts, Wisconsin's popular game bird population likely stands three years past the peak of the 10-year cycle. Preliminary drumming counts are down 11% overall across the state’s grouse regions, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Biologist Alaina Gerrits, of the Woodruff office.