Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs event continues to grow in Perry County, Ohio

Five years of spearheading a Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs (HOFNOD) youth event has earned Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker recognition from the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW). Held at the Perry County Gun Club Lake north of New Lexington on Saturday, June 17, the 2023 fishing day drew 245 youngsters up to 17 years old. Awards were given to the young anglers who caught the biggest fish in one of the four age groups.