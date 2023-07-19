Fishing ambassador, Sol Curtis, named newest member of Ohio Wildlife Council

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On June 30, the press release read: “Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made the following appointments.” The eighteenth name on the list said that Solomon J. Curtis, of Dresden (Muskingum County), has been appointed to the Ohio Wildlife Council for a term beginning June 30 and ending January 31, 2025. Curtis has served as an ODNR Division of Wildlife (DOW) Fishing Ambassador along with Corneilus Harris for the past five years. When asked about the life experiences that qualified him to become a council member, he related the role fishing played in his life, his desire to promote conservation, preserve wildlife habitat, and to bring all this to Ohio’s young people.