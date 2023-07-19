Wednesday, July 19th, 2023
Fishing ambassador, Sol Curtis, named newest member of Ohio Wildlife Council

Solomon Curtis, pictured in his basement bass cave at his home in Dresden in Muskingum County, has been a fishing ambassador for the state for the past five years. He was recently appointed to the rule-making Ohio Wildlife Council. (Photo by Doug Clifford)
On June 30, the press release read: “Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made the following appointments.” The eighteenth name on the list said that Solomon J. Curtis, of Dresden (Muskingum County), has been appointed to the Ohio Wildlife Council for a term beginning June 30 and ending January 31, 2025. Curtis has served as an ODNR Division of Wildlife (DOW) Fishing Ambassador along with Corneilus Harris for the past five years. When asked about the life experiences that qualified him to become a council member, he related the role fishing played in his life, his desire to promote conservation, preserve wildlife habitat, and to bring all this to Ohio’s young people.
