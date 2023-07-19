Wednesday, July 19th, 2023
Wednesday, July 19th, 2023

Delta Waterfowl workshop in southeastern Minnesota on July 22 seeks to hook new duck hunters

Scott Threinen, an accomplished goose hunter and caller, will play host to a workshop aimed at recruiting new waterfowlers. The workshop is set for Saturday, July 22, at Threinen’s Molt Gear headquarters in Oronoco, Minn., near Rochester. (Photo courtesy of Scott Threinen)
Scott Threinen had his moment. He remembers it in vivid detail. He was doing chores on his family dairy farm outside of Rochester, Minn., when he was 10 years old. A skein of nine giant Canada geese – in all their honking glory – flew over the barn and landed in a nearby field. “The thing that sticks with me is that they made the coolest sound … and those whistling wings," said Threinen, a three-time world champion goose caller and founder of Molt Gear, a business that caters to waterfowl hunters. "That was the start of it for me. For Christmas that year, I asked for a goose call and I was off. It’s still my passion today.”
