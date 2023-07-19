Court ruling may affect tax-forfeited forest land in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on May 25 in the Tyler vs. Hennepin County case eliminated some provisions of Minnesota’s property tax forfeiture law. Supreme Court justices ruled unanimously that the case violated the takings clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The reversal in the case concerns the Minnesota Forest Resources Council because it could affect 2.8 million acres of previously forfeited forest lands managed under county governments across the state.