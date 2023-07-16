Make the most of your early goose, teal, dove seasons this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Mourning dove seasons and early teal and goose seasons offer some of the first fall hunting opportunities across many of the Great Lakes states. Not all states offer all three seasons, but most states do list one or more on their fall calendars. Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Ohio offer seasons for all three, while Michigan hunters enjoy an early teal and early goose season. Mourning doves have yet to be recognized as a game bird in Michigan. Pennsylvania and New York were still setting season dates as of this writing.