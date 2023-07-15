Ohio steps up in fight against invasive carp with fish threatening entry into the Great Lakes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At the July meeting of the rulemaking Ohio Wildlife Council, John Navarro, the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s Aquatic Stewardship Program administrator, explained some of the methods and locations the agency is using to try to prevent what were formerly known as Asian carp from gaining access to the Great Lakes. The silver, bighead, and black carp have been spreading within the Mississippi River drainage for decades and are poised to gain entry into the Great Lakes, threatening its $6 billion sport and commercial fishery.