Here are the baits that will catch you bass through the entire open-water season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As America’s favorite game-fish species, bass – both largemouth and smallmouth – receive their fair share of attention. With so much interest, there’s no question as to why there are so many lure options on the market. An online search will yield thousands of those options. There’s a handful of lures that perform extremely well no matter the time of year. They’re players at ice-out and they continue to be a threat until ice-up. I refer to these as the “broad baits” for bass.