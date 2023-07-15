A different kind of date night that will pay off this hunting season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It doesn’t fall into your typical definition, if you have one, of “date night.” But it has worked for Paula and I, and after three dozen years of marriage chances are pretty good it’s not likely to change. This summer, our atypical date nights will consist of regular Wednesday night trips to the local sportsmen’s club and its trap range. There is very little chit-chat, unless you count “pull!” as date night conversation.