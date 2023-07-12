Coyote contest ban in New York, a line in the sand?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Judging from what I’ve heard from coyote hunters recently, the legislation passed by both houses to ban coyote hunting contests, if signed by the governor, will accomplish very little other than political chest pounding. If anything, it’s likely going to trigger (no pun intended) the opposite response as it’s about to seriously tick off an increasingly growing segment of the hunting population, especially in southern New York.