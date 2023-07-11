Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approves fish, game rule changes from spring hearings

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Eight new hunting rules and three fishing rules with statewide application were approved by the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) at its June 28 meeting. The rules now can be reviewed by the legislature and must be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before they go into effect.