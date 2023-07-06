Streams of Thought: Minnesota Outdoor News wants your Outdoor Leaders Award nominations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s July, which, among other things, means Outdoor News is on the hunt for 2023 Outdoor Leaders Award nominations. The deadline for said nominations this year is Aug. 4. We deviated a bit from the norm a year ago, selecting Chuck Delaney and Game Fair as the award winner and in the process creating a “lifetime achievement award” category.