Commentary: House Committee OKs public lands access, Duck Stamp bills

On June 21, the House Natural Resources Committee passed two pieces of legislation significant to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation: the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act (H.R. 615) and the Duck Stamp Modernization Act (H.R. 2872).