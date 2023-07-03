Pennsylvania’s Hunters Sharing the Harvest program sets new record for venison donation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania deer hunters fed the hungry in historic fashion during the 2022-23 hunting seasons – donating a total of 235,532 pounds of venison from 6,201 deer and four elk via Hunters Sharing the Harvest. Reflecting a nearly 25% increase, the recent season numbers eclipsed the previous record of 190,302 pounds from 4,896 deer donated during the 2020-21 hunting season.