Ohio’s Grand Lake St. Marys State Park still coping with algae problem

On May 15, the Ohio DNR issued a public health notice for would-be visitors of Grand Lake St. Marys State Park, due to high levels of toxic algae and E. coli bacteria detected at multiple locations around this 13,500-acre body of water.