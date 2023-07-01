Three state properties in Michigan closed to target shooting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is prohibiting target shooting on three properties in southwest Michigan because the shooting sites involve safety issues, potential resource damage, and conflicts with neighboring properties. The properties – Three Rivers State Game Area, Cornish State Game Area, and Gordon Guyer-Augusta Creek State Wildlife Area – are all experiencing conflicts because of target shooting.