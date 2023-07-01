Dog breed profile: Gordon setters are the “black avenger of the highlands”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A couple summers ago, my wife’s aunt asked if we could dog-sit one of her canines for a fortnight. Thus began my crash course in Gordon setters. An early riser, I’d take 4-year-old female “Vegas” for three-mile walk-runs at sunrise to beat the late June humidity. A rural gal who normally bounds freely in a huge, fenced-in enclosure, Vegas wasn’t thrilled with suburban leash work.