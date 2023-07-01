Basic commands for your hunting dog: Inconsistent commands create inconsistent responses

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sit… sit … come on! … SIT! Probably not what we should be thinking when we talk about the five commands every hunting dog should know, even though it may be the five commands your dog hears most often. Honestly? You probably don’t even need five commands. Longtime trainer and dog handler Julie Bates says there are three fundamental responses that will lay excellent groundwork for a great relationship with your hunting pup.