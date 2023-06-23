Episode 23 — Let’s Go Camping

NY Outdoor News Editor Dan Ladd takes us down the road of camping – from backpacking with tents and camping in lean-tos, to visiting state parks, private campgrounds and even camping festivals in trailers such as pop-up campers and RVs. Dan includes a report from the recent Tear-up the Adirondacks tiny trailer festival he and his wife attended, and also provides an update on some of the latest outdoor news around the Northeast.