Looking forward: Is technology spoiling fishing instincts?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An evergreen tree, a meandering point and a water tower was all the romance needed. I can still remember looking at these things like it was yesterday. But yesterday was 30 years ago. On that day I learned the most valuable aspect of fishing for the day; that being, instinct. GPS was still in design, basic flashers provided depth, and finding fish relied on physic lure selection or your “sixth sense.” Anglers viewed water with intuition simply hoping and poking at what lies below.